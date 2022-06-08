Joyce C. Johnson, age 80, of Grand Rapids, MN went into the arms of Jesus on Monday, June 6, 2022 at her home, surrounded by her loved ones. 

Visitation will be Saturday, June 11, 2022 from 10 AM until the 11 AM Memorial Service at Full Gospel Church, Grand Rapids, MN. Pastor Ben Salmi officiating. 

A full obituary to follow. 

Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. 

 

