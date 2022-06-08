Joyce C. Johnson Jun 8, 2022 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Joyce C. Johnson, age 80, of Grand Rapids, MN went into the arms of Jesus on Monday, June 6, 2022 at her home, surrounded by her loved ones. Visitation will be Saturday, June 11, 2022 from 10 AM until the 11 AM Memorial Service at Full Gospel Church, Grand Rapids, MN. Pastor Ben Salmi officiating. A full obituary to follow. Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com. To plant a tree in memory of Joyce Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Joyce C. Johnson Mn Grand Rapids Christianity Home Condolence Jesus Funeral Home Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Latest e-Edition Herald-Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.