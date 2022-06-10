Joyce C. Johnson, age 80, of Grand Rapids, MN peacefully entered the arms of Jesus on Monday, June 6, 2022, at her home. She was surrounded by many of her loved ones.
Joyce was born in Sauk Rapids, MN to Charles R. and Rita M. (Patton) Cruser. She was the second of seven children and lived in the area most of her early life. She attended Catholic schools for her education, establishing a strong foundation of faith and deep love of her Lord that lasted throughout her entire life.
During her childhood Joyce grew very close to her brothers and sisters, a bond that continued into adulthood. She spoke with her siblings frequently and she would send prayers and poems to them daily in a family group chat. Joyce passed on this same atmosphere of loving closeness to her own children. She kept record of all birthdays and anniversaries, for the entire family, sending homemade cards for each special occasion, a skill she refined to perfection.
Joyce completed her education after high school to become a Histology Technician. Her career lasted for over 40 years and throughout that time she lived and worked in many locations. Joyce truly enjoyed what she did. Also, during this time in 1985, Joyce married the love of her life, Kenneth L. Johnson, of Iron River, MI.
Joyce had a clever sense of humor that could bring love and lightness into the darkest of situations. She was a genuinely happy person whose desire was to make others happy too. She loved puzzles, games, and trivia. Most afternoons her plans involved watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy.
Joyce affected the lives of those who knew her in more ways than is possible to relay. She always believed that she was greatly blessed, and that God called her to share her blessings with others. She volunteered at hospitals, church, and reading for the blind at the local radio station. She touched many lives.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Bernard and Ivan; daughter, Rebecca; and great grandson, Ezra.
To cherish Joyce’s memory are her husband, Kenneth; children, Lisa (Walter) Jackson, Charles (Shelly) Archer, Amy Archer, Angela (Gary) Bergman, Tammy Schaefer; sisters, Diane (Jerry), Karol (Donnie), Sandra, and JoAnne (Sid). Joyce also will be remembered by her grandchildren, Elizabeth (Josiah), Matthew (JoCee), Madeline (Matthew), Katie (Tim), Emily (Kody), Deklan, and Tyler, plus two great grandchildren, Anya and Isaiah.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 11, 2022, from 10:00 AM until the 11:00 AM memorial service at Full Gospel Church, Grand Rapids, MN. Pastor Ben Salmi officiating.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.