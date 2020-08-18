Joyce A. Manney, 85, longtime resident of Hibbing passed away, Thursday, August 13, 2020. She was born May 12, 1935 to Carl T. and Viola (Brandle) Lundberg in Willow River, MN. She moved to Hibbing in 1948, where she would later graduate from Hibbing High School in 1953, and Hibbing Junior College in 1954. Joyce was employed with Great Lakes Coal & Dock Company for one year in Minneapolis. She returned to Hibbing and worked for the Hibbing Public Utilities for one year as well. She later was instrumental in starting Manney’s Shopper in Hibbing. Joyce also was the owner of Solid Properties for many years. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church, the Moose Club, and a past volunteer at Hibbing Hospital. Joyce enjoyed playing cards, especially the Poker Club, and bridge. She also enjoyed spending time at the lake in the summer months, and Quartzite, AZ in the winter.
She is survived by her four children, Linda Kelle, Blaine, MN, Teresa Rutstein, Minneapolis, MN, Douglas Manney, Minneapolis, MN, and Roberta Manney, Hibbing, MN. Daughter-in-law, Debbie Manney, Hibbing, 13 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild, along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Homer Manney, parents, and a special friend, Howard Olson.
Per Joyce’s request, there will be no services held at this time. Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing.
