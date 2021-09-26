Joy May Slifer Sep 26, 2021 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Joy May (Persig) Slifer Memorial Luncheon will be held at Eagles on Oct. 4th from 11 - 1 p.m. To plant a tree in memory of Joy Slifer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Joy May Slifer Joy May Persig Slifer Memorial Luncheon Eagles Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Latest e-Edition Herald-Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.