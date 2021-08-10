Joy May (Persig) Slifer 1936 - 2021

Joy May (Persig) Slifer, age 84 of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Thursday, August 5th, 2021 at 11:08 pm in hospice, surrounded by family.
On September 22, 1936, Joy was born in Little Falls, MN to Bertha (Rosenbauer) Ridlon and Harry Persig. Joy grew up in Cohasset, MN where she helped her mother and stepfather with their tavern, Al and Bertha’s Place. As a child Joy loved to dance and played accordion and piano by ear. She also packaged colored popcorn in Cohasset at the age of 12 and helped out on her grandmother’s farm.
In 1953 Joy married Kermit “Pat” Jordan and had 2 children. After his death she married Clayton Hanson and had 2 more children. After Clayton’s death she had 2 more marriages to Jack Dowell and to Rolland Slifer. Joy lived a jam-packed life filled with many wonderful experiences. She owned and worked the Tastee Freeze in Grand Rapids, and was a sales clerk at L & M Supply as well as Sears & Roebuck. Joy drove for Itasca County medical appointments, taking patients on long trips to the Mayo in Rochester and Minneapolis. She also worked as a “Camp Cookie” cook in the Northwest Territories for fishing camps. Joy did dairy testing at area farms for Itasca Community College and earned the name “Mudder Udder”.
Joy May or “GJoy”, as her grandchildren called her, spent her life surrounded by family. She cared for and helped raise her grandchildren and great grandchildren with an abundance of love. She had the gift of gab and loved a good cup of coffee or a coke. Throughout her life she was the strongest person her family knew, with a great laugh and always an open lap to sit on. With her love for dance she taught all her children to jitterbug to the jukebox. Joy sure could “cut a rug”. We will all miss her laughter and smile, her heart and caring, and are grateful she is no longer in pain.
Joy was preceded in death by her parents, Bertha and Harry, and her “big” brother, Bruce Persig. She is survived by her children: Christy (Justin) Peterson of California; Dennis (Paula) Jordan of Michigan; Kim/Suzi (Michael) Monson of Duluth; and George (Marie) Hanson, Grand Rapids; as well as 14 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. She also leaves behind her dearly loved brother, Charles Ridlon of Cohasset.
Thank you to The Emeralds of Grand Rapids and Essentia Health Hospice for making her last days as comfortable as could be. Our family is grateful beyond measure. There will be a delay in a Memorial Service so all family members can attend. Monday October 4th, 2021 there will be a memorial luncheon at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles in Grand Rapids from 11am to 1pm. Please come and join us to celebrate her beautiful life.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.