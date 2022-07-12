Joy LaVon True, age 92, of Cohasset, MN passed away at her residence, surrounded by family, on Saturday, July 9, 2022, following a courageous battle with cancer.
LaVon was born in Ashby, Minnesota, where she grew up and graduated from high school. She moved to Duluth with her parents and graduated from Duluth Business University. She worked in the stenographic pool of Oliver Iron Mining Company in Duluth. In 1951, LaVon married James True in Duluth, and together they moved to Grand Rapids in 1952. In 1993, Jim and LaVon had Charles Niewind build their lake home on Little Jay Gould, where they lived their remaining years.
LaVon was a secretary at Blandin Paper Company for 24 years, then with her husband, they ran the family resort, Itasca Lodge for 10 years. She was a member of the of Zion Lutheran Church since 1952, where she was co-chair of the reception committee for many years. LaVon was a volunteer for Second Harvest Food Bank for several years.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James; her parents; daughter, Marilyn; grandson, Daniel; sister, Elaine; brother – in- law, Larry; and sister – in- law, Carman. LaVon is survived by survived by daughter, Kathryn (Dwight), son, Steven; son-in-law, Joseph; 4 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; a niece; and a few cousins.
At LaVon’s request, a private family service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church in Grand Rapids, MN. Rev. Ben Buchanan will officiate. Burial will be at Itasca-Calvary cemetery in Grand Rapids.
Lavon’s family would like to thank Essentia Health Itasca Hospice for the wonderful care of her.
Memorials are preferred to Zion Lutheran Church, Second Harvest Food Bank, or donor’s choice.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Joy True as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.