Joy Christine Paulley 1937- 2021

Joy Christine Paulley, age 84, of Deer River, MN, passed away Monday, July 12, 2021, surrounded by her loving family in Bovey, MN.
On April 9, 1937, Joy was born on her family farm in Plummer, MN. She was the daughter of Erwin and Nora (Craft) Seibel. Joy worked hard from a young age by helping her father with their dairy farm by milking cows, working the fields, and driving a tractor. As a child, Joy loved going to the movies every Saturday with her Grandma Craft.
Joy married Orville “Ole” Westlake in 1953. They had five children together and moved to Cohasset, MN. Joy was later remarried to Thomas Paulley in 1968 and had two more children where they lived together in rural Deer River, MN. Thomas proceeded her in death in April 2014. Joy worked several years at Grand Itasca Hospital; however, her true work was in her home, gardens, and farm. In her retirement, Joy and Tom enjoyed traveling the country with their camper. They never missed the annual Western Minnesota Steam Threshers Reunion in Rollag, MN.
Joy had an extraordinary gift for painting, quilting, and being a jack of all trades. She also had a great love for animals. She was most happy having a dog on her lap as she read her steamy romance novels. Her children always joked that she favored her dog children over her human children. Still, Joy was a natural caretaker and had a gift for making anyone feel special and loved. Throughout her life, her home was always filled with family, friends, and the sounds of her unforgettable laugh. Joy’s pride and joy were her many grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Erwin and Nora Seibel; her husband, Thomas Paulley; and her son, David Westlake.
Joy is survived by her children, John (Deb) Westlake of Warba, Mike (Mary Jo) Westlake of Coleraine, Kim (Rich) Helgren of Arlington, TX, Melanie (Dan) Heikkila of Deer River, Tammy (Tim) Allain of Cohasset, Tom (Maria) Paulley of Deer River; siblings, Carol Torkelson, Dan (Sharon) Seibel, Bob (Bonnie) Seibel, Bonnie (Rick) Greenwald; 15 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at 11:00AM at Wildwood Cemetery, Cohasset, MN, followed by a Celebration of Life at the Loyal Order of Moose #2023 at 1:00 PM.
