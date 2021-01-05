Joshua Eric Grife went home to be with the Lord at the age of 36, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 at the University of Minnesota Hospital.
Joshua was born Aug. 17, 1984 to Lee and Karen Grife at the Deer River Hospital. Joshua graduated from Deer River High School in 2001.
Joshua was a very private man that loved hunting, fishing, walking in the woods and taking his kids camping. His main focus and greatest love was his family, as well as his dog “Fatboy.”
He was preceded in death by his father Lee Allen Grife; his paternal grandparents, Glenn and Edith Grife; maternal grandparents Ben and Micky Peterson.
Joshua is survived by his significant other of 11 years, Ashley Kirchen; mom, Karen Grife; one daughter Jazmyn Grife; sons Eric and Levi Grife; brothers Ben Smith, Jerry (Krystal) Smith; and sister Shanon (Mike) Dowling and many nieces and nephews and one great niece.
Joshua’s celebration of life will be held this summer in the great outdoors where he loved to be.