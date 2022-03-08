Josephine V. Pierzina 1926-2022

Josephine “Jo” V. Pierzina, age 95 of Trout Lake Township, Bovey, MN died March 4, 2022, at her home.
Born in 1926 in Opole, MN, Jo was the daughter of Frank and Lucy (Schlickting) Pintok. She attended high school in Holdingford, MN and continued her education at Saint Cloud State University, earning her bachelor’s degree in Education. Josephine met John T. Pierzina and was married June 28, 1951, at Opole, Minnesota. Her teaching career began in a one room schoolhouse near Jessie Lake Township for Deer River School District. They lived in the Deer River, MN area in a small trailer for five years, saving to purchase their home in Trout Lake in 1955. Jo taught first grade in the Grand Rapids School District retiring in 1988. As a teacher, she continued her education in graduate studies. During her retirement, Jo began a new hobby and honed her skills of painting landscapes and flowers with watercolor and oil paints. Her yard was a point of pride – creating beautiful flower and thriving vegetable gardens. She enjoyed birdwatching and taking on home projects. She was a very motivated and diligent worker. Her greatest joys were spending time with her family and her love and commitment to the Lord. She was a member of REAM, the MacRostie Art Center, and St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.
She will be deeply missed by her children, Wayne (Diana) Pierzina, Mary Jo (Randy) Myhrer, and Becky (Brad) Johnson; five grandchildren, Brandon (Elea) Pierzina, Aaran (Jessica) Myhrer, Megan Myhrer (Dan Koutsky), Molly and Nathan Johnson; great grandchildren, Ariana and Anders Myhrer; one sister, Lorraine Weinmeyer; many nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.
Josephine was preceded in death by her husband, John in 1998; her parents, Frank and Lucy Pintok; brothers, Ambrose, Alfred, Claude, George, Frank, and Edward Pintok; and sisters, Alma LaSota, Irene Dodge, and Marion Hunziker.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Grand Rapids, MN with visitation beginning at 9:30 AM until the time of Mass. Father Blake Rozier will preside. Interment will be in Itasca-Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN.
