Joseph W. (Bill) Solien 1925-2022

Joseph W. (Bill) Solien, 97, died Friday, April 22, at St. Benedict’s Senior Community. He was born in Grand Rapids, MN, on February 11, 1925, to Joseph and Florida (Leroux) Solien. He lived in Bovey, MN, and attended grade school there and high school at Greenway High School in Coleraine, MN. He enlisted in the officer training program of the U.S. Naval Reserve in 1943 and received his training at St. Lawrence University in Canton, NY, and Ft. Schuyler, NY. He was commissioned as an Ensign and served in the South Pacific in the amphibious forces until June, 1946. He graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1949.
On May 31, 1947, he married Patricia A. Doran from Grand Rapids, MN. From this marriage four children were born: Pamela Lisowski, Monticello, MN; Gregory (Patti) Solien, St. Cloud, MN; Margaret (Tim) Johnson, Willmar, MN; and Michel (Linda) Solien, Kohler, WI.
Mr. Solien served the state of Minnesota for over 38 years as Personnel Director, business manager and Assistant Hospital Administrator of the Willmar State Hospital and then as Chief Executive Officer of the St. Peter Regional Treatment Center. Upon retirement in 1987, he and his wife lived in Park Rapids, MN, during the summer and eventually made their home in Brownsville, TX. They moved to the St. Cloud area in 2015.
Joe (Bill) is survived by his children, 18 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, and 5 great great grandchildren and a brother Jerry (Dr. Arlys) Solien, Versailles, KY, and brother-in-law Dan (Deanna) Doran of Lady Lake, Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Patsy (in 2016), and his brothers Joseph (LuAnn);and John (Mary) Solien.
The family would like to express their deep gratitude to the St. Benedict’s Senior Community, St. Cloud, MN, for their compassionate and excellent care of Joe.
Due to Covid concerns, a private family service will be held at a later date.
