Joseph Van Lith 1942 - 2022

Joe Van Lith, age 80, of Deer River, MN, passed away on June 18, 2022, surrounded by his family, at Essentia Health St. Joseph’s Hospital in Brainerd, MN after a courageous battle with lung cancer.
Joe was born in Wayzata, MN in 1942, the youngest of 15 children. He grew up on a large family farm where he was instilled with a strong work ethic, which he carried throughout his life. Joe established his own construction company as a custom home builder in the twin cities, Itasca and several other counties across the state for over 40 years.
Joe honorably served his country in the U.S Air Force as a Military Police/K-9 handler during the Vietnam War era and Cuban Missile Crisis.
He was a humble man who was a good husband and father, great teacher and an even better listener. His passions were fishing, hunting, listening to country music, playing his guitars every day, and RVing with Marty in the Southwest US for the last 15 years.
Joe is survived by his wife Marty of 56 years; daughters Jill Van Lith, Holly Van Lith and Amber Peratalo (Darin); grandchildren Justin (Lindsey), Jordan (Madison), Dillon, Rachael, and Christopher, and great grandchildren Julian and Ellie. Joe is also survived by two of his 14 siblings, Don and Dolores.
At Joe’s request, no services will be held.
To plant a tree in memory of Essentia St. Joseph as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.