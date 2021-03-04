Joseph Melin 1929-2021

Joseph Melin, 91, of Grand Rapids MN passed away peacefully from Parkinson’s Disease on Monday, March 1, 2021. Joe was born March 11,1929 in Sturgeon River Township outside of Big Falls, MN to Fred and Alma (Skhal) Melin Gronwoldt.
Joe was a 1947 graduate of Littlefork High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Army on August 17, 1948 where he served until June of 1952 when he was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant First Class, E7. He then worked for a short time in the logging industry until June of 1953 when he went to work in the Payroll Department of the Minnesota and Ontario Paper Company. He worked in the Payroll Department until 1967 when the paper mill was purchased by Boise Cascade Corporation and then he transferred to the Computer Center. He was a computer programmer for 24 years until his retirement on May 31, 1991 after 38 years of service.
On May 29, 1976, Joe married Betty Mae Carlson. They purchased a home on Little Jessie Lake in Bowstring Township north of Deer River, MN. In the spring of 2000 they sold their lake home and moved to Grand Rapids.
Joe loved golfing, wood-working, researching family history, and spending time at the lake. His greatest enjoyment was spending time with family and watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Violet (Harley) Dahl, Ralph (Johanna) Melin, Eleanor (George) Hayes; and grandson, Jason Lassila. He is survived by his wife, Betty; his sister, Elizabeth Moore of St. Paul; two daughters, one step-daughter, eight grandchildren, and fifteen great-grandchildren. Survivors include daughter, Linda (Jeff) Rapp of Duluth; her children, Adam (Alyssa) Rapp, Brittany (Jake) Rapp, and Chris Rapp; great-grandchildren, Callen, Rielyn, and Kinley Rapp, and Everett Ellingworth; daughter Donna (Alan) Lassila of Floodwood; her children, Josh (Michelle) Lassila, Bobbi Jo (Mickey) Garthus, Jake (Tiffany) Lassila; great-grandchildren, Annabelle and William Garthus, Layla and Maverick Lassila; and his step-daughter Renee (Jim) Nelson of Deer River; grandchildren, Mike (Laura) Hahn, Heather (Lance) Schjenken; great-grandchildren, Evan, Sophie, Natalie, Colin, and Caleb Hahn, Garrett and Hope Schjenken.
A graveside memorial service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Big Falls, MN at a later date.
Arrangements by Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River & Bigfork, Minnesota.