Joseph M. Latimer 2004- 2021

Joseph M. Latimer, age 17, of Bovey, MN, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Joseph Michael Latimer was born in March 2004, to William and Spring Latimer in Duluth, Minnesota. He grew up in Balsam and was a student at Grand Rapids High School. Joseph was a gentle giant that had a heart of gold and a joy for life. He loved the color orange, puzzle pieces, where’s Waldo books, and being outside; whether it was rides in the side-by-side with his dad, swimming, jumping on the trampoline, or playing in the dirt or sand. Joseph also had a fondness for potato salad and top-the-tater. He was a lovable, and rather mischievous kid that enjoyed spending time with his family. He was always smiling; his smile could light up a room it was so big. Joseph will be dearly missed by the many friends and relatives that he leaves behind.
Joseph was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, and his uncle, Adam Cox.
He is survived by his mother, Spring (Joe Dobson) Latimer; father, William (Christine Myers) Latimer; sisters, MacKenzie Erdmann and Ava Latimer; brother, Micah Erdmann; grandparents, Kari Cox, Bucky (Vicki) Latimer, and Arnold (Jeanette) Lefevre; great-grandmother, Jean (Everette) Smith; aunts and uncles, John (Jess) Latimer, Abby (Tom) Herman, Sarah (Cody) Haugen, Molly Cox, and Nette Jo Wallace; and many cousins and extended family.
Family asks that everyone honor Joseph by wearing his favorite color orange. They also ask if flowers are ordered, they also be orange.
A Visitation will be held at Rowe Funeral Home in Grand Rapids, on Tuesday, June 15,2021 beginning at 5:00 PM and lasting until 7:00PM. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, beginning at 12:00 PM and lasting until the 1:00 PM funeral service. Patty Jo Erven will officiate.
