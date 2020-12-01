Joseph ‘Joe’ Parise 1950 - 2020

Joseph “Joe” Parise, age 70, of Remer, MN passed away on November 30th, 2020 at St. Mary’s hospital in Duluth, MN
Joe was born August 4th, 1950 in, Grand Rapids, MN. Son of Edward Parise and Joyce Cockman. He married Judy Parise (Stanley) on August 15, 1981 in Remer, MN at their home. Joe Served honorably in the Navy as a corpsman for 2 years. He worked most of his life as a carpenter. He finished out his working career as an Inventory Control Specialist at Northern Lights Casino.
Joe was known for his incredible sense of humor, work ethic, and how much he loved his family. He was a Trustee of Congregational Church of Remer, MN. He served as a volunteer at Fathers Hearts and Hands food shelf of Remer, MN. Joe enjoyed spending time outdoors with his family and riding his motorcycle. Joe was a devoted husband to Judy Parise (Stanley).
He is preceded in death by his parents, 4 sisters and 1 brother.
He is survived by his wife Judy 39 years; Two sons and Daughter: Josh (Theresa) of Remer, MN, Justin (Sandra) of Hill City, MN, and Jessica Wolske (Jake) of Remer, MN. Joe is also Survived by 9 grandkids and his dogs Sadie and Milo (best bud).
Service information to pending.
