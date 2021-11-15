Joseph B. Tvedt, age 78, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away peacefully Saturday, November 13, 2021 surrounded by family at his home.
Joe was born in 1943 in Red Lake Falls, MN to Henry and Rose Tvedt. After attending schools there, he moved to Cloquet, MN where he met and married his wife, Darlene Belden on December 2, 1967. They lived in the country where he worked in upholstery, cabinetry, and carpet laying until 1994 when they moved to Cloquet where he managed the Sunnyside Trailer Park for 25 years until retiring. He was a jack of all trades. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, four-wheeling, drawing, and wood working and even more than hunting, he especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren, who were the light of his life.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Rose Tvedt; granddaughter, Heather German; and brothers, Jerome, Jim, and Ole.
Joe is survived by his wife of almost 54 years, Darlene Tvedt of Grand Rapids, MN; son, Jerry (Darnell) Tvedt of Storm Lake, IA; daughters, Marion (Timothy) Dorau of Mohall, ND and Anne Marie (Bryan) Uhl of Chippewa Lake, OH; brothers, Henry Tvedt of Plummer, MN, Kenneth Tvedt of Wrenshall, MN, and Johnathon Tvedt of Mentor, MN; 8 grandchildren, Randy Tvedt, Samantha German, Luke (Jenni) German, Jake (Monica) German, Bryan Uhl, Stephen Uhl, David Uhl, and Kolbe Uhl; and 7 great grandchildren, Carter, Oakley, Kyria, Kyler, Allen, Nicholas, and Delilah.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.libbeyfuneralhome.com.