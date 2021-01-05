Joseph Andrew John Skorich grew up in rural Grand Rapids, a hard core rock-n-roller and mullet wearing hockey fan - two parts of his life he enjoyed until his final days in his adopted California home where he found an even greater love that forever captured his heart.
Joe moved to the west coast shortly after graduation from Grand Rapids High School, pursuing a musical career as a bassist while studying with some world class musicians. The early California lifestyle near Hollywood and Vine in Los Angeles meant dining on Ramen noodles.
Life got significantly better, more meaningful and far more enjoyable when he moved to the Pacific shore near Malibu and began a career with the Los Angeles County Court System.
It was during this period in his life when Joe met his greatest love Sabrina, who worked alongside him in the court system. They started life together away from the coast with two beautiful children and worked hard, rarely taking time for themselves. Trips to the ocean just miles away were delayed. Eventually, Sabrina rekindled her love affair with horses, Joe bought his first red convertible, they traveled more, enjoyed the L.A. Kings together at the Staples Center, all the while looking forward to retirement and maybe even a retired life together in the mountains of Colorado.
Cancer took Sabrina’s life in 2018 and Joe never fully regained his lust for life. Retirement at age 50 didn’t bring the joy or peace of growing old together he had expected. While he considered a move home to Minnesota, he couldn’t face leaving Sabrina behind.
Joe tried to find the energy to carry on. He continued his secret Joseph Sko Facebook page begun while re-designing the Family Court computer system for L.A. County; secret for fear of what might happen if his superior’s read his political views and wouldn’t accept his very wicked sense of humor.
A circle of old and new friends embraced Joe. Joe loved them and they loved him back. He began playing with a new band, started bowling again and traveled frequently to Las Vegas.
But all of the attempts to heal his broken heart failed him when Joe died of heart disease and the stresses of rheumatoid arthritis at age 52 at his home in Canyon Country on December 29, his late mother Karen Hill Skorich’s birthday.
He is survived by his father Duke Skorich (Patty McNulty) of Duluth, Minnesota, sister Kecia Skorich Owens (sons Nicholas and Nathan) of Beaverton, Oregon, Sabrina’s daughters Kristine Habermann and Katarina Habermann of Denver, Colorado, step-mother Tiss Underdahl of Duluth, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, life-long friends from high school, the boys in the band, his extended California family of friends, and Motley Cat who’s fierce fighting partner lost the final battle. In addition to his mother Karen, Joe was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bruno and Sylvia Hill of Swan River, and Dushan “Duke” and Nettie Skorich of Lawrence Lake.
Although Covid-19 prevents any memorial service now, Joe would have appreciated you celebrating his life in any manner that makes you happy.
