Joni Marie (Johnson) Fauchald 1958-2022

Joni Marie (Johnson) Fauchald, 64, Sturgeon Lake, MN, died November 8, 2022 in St. Luke’s Hospital, Duluth after a long battle with cancer. Joni was born on August 4, 1958 to Sonny Johnson and Joyce Humphreys in Brainerd, MN. She attended school in Longville and Remer.
Joni was raised at Evergreen Lodge on Woman Lake. Resort life and the desire to be around many people were passions she never outgrew. She continued her love of people and service at resorts in Brainerd, MN, Tucson, AZ, and Truckee, CA. Her service and leadership led to her involvement in the Business and Professional Women Organization where she rose to the office of MN State President. Joni currently attended Hope Lutheran Church, Moose Lake.
Joni had a contagious laugh that expressed her joy of life and positively affected those around her. She was an amazing wife, mom, daughter, and sister. Her faith in God gave her strength and compassion throughout her life.
Joni will be dearly missed by her husband, Jeff; her sons: Jake (Kelsey), Luke, and Nick; her mother: Joyce; her brothers: Lynx (Michele) and Todd (Nancy); her step-sisters: Michele and Doriann (Brad); many nieces, nephews, the Fauchald Family, and many close friends. She was preceded in death by her father: Sonny Johnson; her step-father: Jack Humphreys; and her nephew: Tyler Myers.
A Gathering of Family and Friends will be from Noon until the 1 PM Celebration of Life Service on Thursday, November 17, 2022 in Hope Lutheran Church, 204 Elm Ave., Moose Lake. The family requests memorials to Second Harvest North Central Food Bank, 2222 Cromell Drive, Grand Rapids, MN 55744. Arrangements by Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake, MN.
