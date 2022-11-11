Joni Marie (Johnson) Fauchald 1958-2022

Joni Marie (Johnson) Fauchald, 64, Sturgeon Lake, MN, died November 8, 2022 in St. Luke’s Hospital, Duluth after a long battle with cancer. Joni was born on August 4, 1958 to Sonny Johnson and Joyce Humphreys in Brainerd, MN. She attended school in Longville and Remer.

Joni was raised at Evergreen Lodge on Woman Lake. Resort life and the desire to be around many people were passions she never outgrew. She continued her love of people and service at resorts in Brainerd, MN, Tucson, AZ, and Truckee, CA. Her service and leadership led to her involvement in the Business and Professional Women Organization where she rose to the office of MN State President. Joni currently attended Hope Lutheran Church, Moose Lake.

To plant a tree in memory of Joni Marie as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

