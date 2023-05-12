Jonell M. Rasche, 70 of Marble, died on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in her home.
Born on October 12, 1952, in Fergus Falls, MN, she was the daughter of Louis and Elizabeth (Schettler) Rasche. She graduated from Grand Rapids High School and later worked for Hibbing Electronics. She was a former member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Marble, was a member of “Stamping up” craft group in Marble. She enjoyed crafts, reading, gardening, word finder and playing solitare. She also loved being outside, listening to country music and watching “Gun Smoke”.
Survivors include her daughter; Tammy (Jim) Halberg of Ely, MN and a son; Mike (Barb) Heitzig of St. Paul, MN. 3 Grandchildren; Aly Hanson, Brandon Gartner and Lexy Halberg. Siblings include; John Rasche of Nashwauk, MN, Marie Girard of Brooklyn Park, MN, Rose Melchert of Grand Rapids, MN, Bonnie Kohn of Waterloo, IA, Leon (Shelley) Rasche of St. Francis, MN, Louann (Jack) Graham of Woodbury, MN, Norma (Gene) Savaloja of Virginia, MN, Jane (Ron) Giving of Pengilly, MN, Joyce (Tom) Sjostrand of Grand Rapids, MN and Kim (Matt) Anderson of Cohasset, MN, and many nieces and nephews, and a special friend; Barb Jaeger.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a nephew; Bruce Melchert and 2 brothers-in-law; Jerry Melchert and Jerry Girard, and a special friend; Linda Herr.
Visitation will be from 9:30 AM until the 11:00 AM Funeral Service on Friday, May 19, 2023, in the Mary Immaculate Catholic Church in Coleraine. Interment will be in the Lakeview Cemetery, Coleraine.