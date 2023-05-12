Jonell M. Rasche, 70 of Marble, died on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in her home.

Born on October 12, 1952, in Fergus Falls, MN, she was the daughter of Louis and Elizabeth (Schettler) Rasche. She graduated from Grand Rapids High School and later worked for Hibbing Electronics. She was a former member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Marble, was a member of “Stamping up” craft group in Marble. She enjoyed crafts, reading, gardening, word finder and playing solitare. She also loved being outside, listening to country music and watching “Gun Smoke”.

Tags

Recommended for you