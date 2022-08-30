John X Carpenter Sr. 1945-2022

John X Carpenter Sr. - dedicated husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend - passed away peacefully surrounded by family in hospice care in Grand Rapids, Minnesota on Saturday, August 6th, 2022. John X was born to William and Calla (Nelson) Carpenter on August 7th, 1945. He graduated from Greenway High School in 1964. John headed to work at Blandin Paper Company in Grand Rapids, MN right out of high school. He had 35 years as a millwright.John met Joan in Taconite, MN in grade school. In 2nd grade, John told Joan he would give her his big eraser if she would be his girlfriend. John and Joan (Adams) married on December 5th, 1964. They had a well-known love story! John always said he chose being a husband and father over a shot at professional hockey. They welcomed their first-born Kimberly a year later. Stacey was born four years later and John Jr. four years after that. Through the years, John enjoyed being a true carpenter, working with his hands on a project or helping a friend with theirs. He had a servant’s heart. John X loved the special times with family and friends at their Horns & Feathers Camp. Hunting, fishing and cooking brought him joy. John served 25 years with the Coleraine Fire Department. John’s faith in his Savior Jesus Christ was shared with many and the focus of his prayers during his many health struggles.John and Joan raised their family on Congdon Avenue in Coleraine, MN in the home John built himself. They enjoyed spending winters in Arizona with kids and grandkids after retirement. The Minnesota great outdoors called them back. They moved to Grand Rapids where they have lived for the past several years.Being a grandpa and uncle came naturally to John. His grandkids loved his whisker rubs and his threats to talk to their hair if they misbehaved. There was always a project to work on and he put the kids to work right by his side. All the nieces and nephews enjoyed John’s bon-fires, four-wheel rides, 7up pancakes and soaking up the juices from the chickens on the cooker!John is survived by his wife of 57 years, Joan; their children Kimberly (Scott) Adamson of Mesa, AZ, Stacey Kalmus of Chandler, AZ, and John X Carpenter Jr. of Coolidge, AZ; six grandchildren, Andrew (Felicia) Adamson, Matthew (Annie) Adamson, Kayla (Jameson) Pflugfelder, Zachary (Hailey) Adamson, Allie and Jayna Carpenter; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn and Owen Pflugfelder; sisters, Annette (George) Delich, Ruth (Dan) Motter; brothers, Doug Carpenter, Mike (Kris) Adams, Pat (Marilyn) Adams. And, lastly, his furry pal, Puck.John passed away from the affects of his battle with Frontotemporal Dementia. His family wishes to extend a special thanks to the dedicated staff of Grand Itascan Clinic and Hospital, Essentia Hospice and The Emeralds at Grand Rapids.In his memory, make a donation to your favorite charity or make a special memory with your family.
Deceased’s funeral arrangements: Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine