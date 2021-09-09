John Walter Miller 1929 - 2021

John Walter Miller, age 92, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.
On September 5th, 2021, Joyce’s ‘Hon’, our Father, Dad, Papa, Grampa and Uncle Jack, and Jack, Rusty, Mr. Miller, and Coach, died, as he lived, embraced in his family’s love. Jack was born to Walter and Mary (Craig) Miller on March 25, 1929 in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. He attended Grand Rapids High School where he played football, basketball, and baseball. During his senior year, he met Joyce. Jack attended Itasca Junior College, continued participating in sports and took pride having played for the Marble Mallards.
He and Joyce married on January 4, 1951, and on the same day received his draft notice. He joined the U.S. Army, training at Camp Hanford, Washington. Joyce soon followed to be near him. After his discharge, he attended Bemidji State College pursuing degrees in Secondary Education, Mathematics, and Physical Education with a coaching certification. His first job was in Red Lake Falls, MN where he taught, coached, lifeguarded, and worked for the ambulance and mortuary to support his growing family. In 1959, he accepted a principal/coaching position in Mentor, MN, but after one year, when the opportunity arose, he returned to Grand Rapids to begin his employment at Blandin Paper Company. Jack was forever grateful to Myles Reif for the opportunity to return “home”. Jack returned to coaching in the Jaycee’s Pony League Football Program and later at Itasca Community College alongside Jim Gabrielson. He refereed, umpired, sold modular homes and World Book Encyclopedias while working full- time as his family expanded. Jack retired from Blandin in 1990, and shortly after joined the staff at Rowe Funeral Home. For over 20 years, Jack felt deeply honored in providing comfort to so many friends and families in his community. He also continued volunteering with his church and other service organizations, supported by many kind friends, until his Alzheimer’s disease prevented his participation.
Jack is preceded in death by his parents, mother and father-in-law, Lawrence and Lucille Hawkinson, brother Jim Miller, and son-in-law Don Simonson. He is survived by his Love, Joyce, children Kathryn (Steve) Miller Lavalier, Debra (John) Lupo, Teresa (Bob) Attwell, Jacquelyn Simonson, Michael (Teresa) Miller, Karen Manella, Steven (Jolene) Miller, and grandchildren, Jon, Brenna (Tony Kortenkamp), and Shea (Emily Bennett) Lavalier, Gina (Quentin) Picard and Natalie Lupo, Kristi (Keith) Portelli and Laura Attwell, Nathan Simonson, Natasha (Mitch) Endl and Preston Miller, Joseph (Heather) Manella and Aubrae (Clinton) Block, Makaila and Kaitlin Miller, and 11 beautiful great grandchildren, sisters Jane Leavitt and Janet Burt, brother Jerry Miller, and many loving nieces and nephews. Jack loved life, his family, church, God, and people! Every kid he ever coached “had potential” and should have a chance to play and develop it. He was kind and caring. He had a gift for remembering names, and truly believed no-one was a stranger, at least not for long. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, so very proud of his entire family, rarely missed his children’s plays, concerts, or games, and made certain life was a lot of fun!
We are blessed to have had Jack in our lives all these years, and we will miss him fiercely. We’ve said countless goodbyes over the last 5 years as we lived with Alzheimer’s, and treasured every moment we’ve had with him. He leaves with us a legacy of kindness, the importance of being fair, respectful, accountable, hardworking, thankful, of having good manners, and how to do a great shave Barbershop style! He laughed with abandon, untangled countless fishing lines, made sure we knew how to swim and camp, keep score at a Twin’s game, and always respect Mom. He gave great hugs, many whisker rubs, and belly raspberries and snuggles to his grand babies to name a few of his many endearing qualities and life lessons. Best of all, we knew without question, we were loved. Thank you, Hon, Dad, and Papa. We love you and will miss your joyous presence! Godspeed, Papa. We hope you get to be a greeter at the Big Gate!
We wish to thank the wonderful nursing assistants in River Grand Memory Care for their caring and respectfulness, Essentia Hospice, Drs. Skaudis and Novak, and Jodie Carey for their kind care of Jack. We are truly appreciative!
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Second Harvest Food Bank or Essentia Hospice are preferred.
Due to Covid, A private service will take place and a public celebration of Jack’s life will be planned for a later date. Once a date and time has been selected for the public service, an obituary notice will be published again in the Grand Rapids Herald Review.
