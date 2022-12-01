John T. Brohman Sr. 1951 - 2022

John T. Brohman Sr., age 71, of Grand Rapids, MN died November 29, 2022, at home surrounded by family.

John and his twin brother, Joseph, were born to James Sr. and Eileen Brohman in 1951 in Grand Forks, ND. He graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1970. John and Cindy Grover were united in marriage on September 18, 1976, and they remained in Arbo Township. John retired from US Steel Keetac after 42 years of employment. He was a member of the United Steel Workers Union Local 2660 and

