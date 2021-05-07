John Patrick Medved 1962-2021

John Patrick Medved, 58 of Keewatin went to be with Jesus while being surrounded by his loved ones in Hibbing, MN on Thursday April 22, 2021.
He was born to Dennis Medved and Beverly Riedel on May 20, 1962 in Minneapolis, MN.
John raised his family in the Midwest. He raised his children knowing the love for his stomping grounds. He especially loved Snaptail cabin. When his kids were young, he brought his family to spend weekends “Up North” at the cabins on King Lake to go fishing, enjoy water recreation and to spend time with family. He was a very proud father and he made this known almost every time on the phone with his children. John also had a deep passion for fishing (He even received an award for being a Master Angler.) He enjoyed NASCAR, the Vikings, golf and bowling and being with friends and family, especially his best friend who is his brother Joe. Those two were inseparable. He took pride in his work. He graduated truck driving school in Alexandria, MN in 1992. He loved trucking and very recently started farming and he had so much fun with it. He always had a can-do attitude and lived his life with the motto, “It is what it is.” He was always silly, yet serious. The perfect combination. When he would call on birthdays, the first thing you would hear was him singing “Happy Birthday” in the goofiest way. He would end his phone calls with “Love, Love.” That was his signature. He was a great storyteller; he could make you laugh for days. He often made funny faces for the camera. He loved taking trips to Florida to see family. He even had dreams of living their full time. He lived a life full of fun and he had so much love to give. He leaves behind memories and stories that will never be forgotten.
He is survived by his loving family. Children; Cassandra Yoder (Glen), Andrew Medved (Tara), Rachel Weise (Sir Roderick), and Stephanie Medved; grandchildren; Kiryn, Annie & Marilyn Yoder, Shelby Grajczyk, Sebastian, and Alexander Weise, LaNaya Medved. Paetynn Vanscoik, Jaelynn Fenning, Duluth and Krimson Louis; parents; Dennis (Bev) Medved & Beverley Riedel; siblings; Peter (Patsy) Medved, Barbara Lukens, Margaret (Stephen) Crews, Joan (Ben) Drappeau, Joseph Medved, Mark (Cindy) Medved, Mary Medved/Wright, Paul (Lisa) Medved and Sarah Riedel; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Preceded in death by; Ryan Bastle, Mike Lukens, Hazel and Cy Medved, Andy & Sylvia Hagen.
Visitation will be 3:00 PM until the 4:00 PM funeral service on Monday, May 10, 2021 in the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. Arrangements are by the Peterson Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services, 422 Roosevelt Street, Coleraine, MN 55722.
