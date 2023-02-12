John Patrick Lipscy 1957 - 2022

John Patrick Lipscy, 65, went to be with the Lord and family in heaven December 19, 2022, at Essentia Health, Duluth, MN. He was born in Grand Rapids, MN, on July 17, 1957, to Oliver and Alice Lipscy. He grew up in Grand Rapids and graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1976. John worked for Gourmet House, Itasca Day Activity Center, Itasca County Family YMCA, and Grand Village Nursing Home. He loved teaching country line dancing to senior citizens at the YMCA and his endless volunteer work, including Meals on Wheels. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
John was preceded in death by his parents Oliver and Alice Lipscy and brothers Jim and Ken Lipscy.
He will be forever in our hearts and lovingly remembered by daughters Patricia Rollins and Suzanne (Thomas) Despenes; one granddaughter Amara Despenes; siblings MaryAlice (Ralph) Snodsmith, Ann (William) Frawley and Mike (Phyllis) Lipscy; numerous nieces and nephews and two bonus daughters Amanda Dingmann and Jennifer Davis as well as many friends.
A celebration of life for John will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Spang Townhall (35402 Spang Road ; Hill City, MN). Family visitation will be held from 11-11:30a.m., and from 11:30-noon, Pastors Bill and Debbie Adamson will officiate at his memorial. Lunch will follow, and because John’s favorite meal was a potluck, those wishing to bring a dish to share may do so.
John was a very loving, caring, kind, super fun and very funny, loving soul who will be missed by all who knew him. Fly high like an eagle, fly, fly, until we see you again.
John’s family would like to thank Affordable Cremation & Burial in Duluth, MN for their compacinate care and services.
John’s Burial will be Saturday, May 20, 2023 @ Macville Cemetery.