John Patrick Lipscy 1957 - 2022

John Patrick Lipscy, 65, went to be with the Lord and family in heaven December 19, 2022, at Essentia Health, Duluth, MN. He was born in Grand Rapids, MN, on July 17, 1957, to Oliver and Alice Lipscy. He grew up in Grand Rapids and graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1976. John worked for Gourmet House, Itasca Day Activity Center, Itasca County Family YMCA, and Grand Village Nursing Home. He loved teaching country line dancing to senior citizens at the YMCA and his endless volunteer work, including Meals on Wheels. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

John was preceded in death by his parents Oliver and Alice Lipscy and brothers Jim and Ken Lipscy.

