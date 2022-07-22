John Norval James, Jr. Jul 22, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save John Norval James Jr. (74) of Lee’s Summit, MN, passed away NOvember 15 at home surroundd by his family.Born to parents John and Dena James, John grew up in the Grand Rapids, MN, area where he met and married his wife of 53 years, gloria (Schaefer) James of Cohasset.Graveside service is for immediate family only at Wildwood Cemetery in Cohasset. To plant a tree in memory of John James, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags John Norval James Mn Wife Immediate Family Dena James Graveside Service Wildwood Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Latest e-Edition Herald-Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.