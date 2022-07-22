John Norval James, Jr.

John Norval James Jr. (74) of Lee’s Summit, MN, passed away NOvember 15 at home surroundd by his family.

Born to parents John and Dena James, John grew up in the Grand Rapids, MN, area where he met and married his wife of 53 years, gloria (Schaefer) James of Cohasset.

