John Norval James, Jr. (74) of Lee’s Summit, MO, passed away November 15, at home surrounded by his family.
Born to parents John and Dena James, John grew up in the Grand Rapids, MN, area where he met and married his wife of 53 years, Gloria (Schaefer) James of Cohasset.
He served 42 years in ministry as a pastor in numerous rural churches with Village Missions after attending Oak Hill Bible School and being ordained at the Community Bible Chapel (Cohasset).
He is survived by his loving wife, Gloria; children, Karen James, Nathan (Suzie) James, and grandsons Jack and Aiden. Other survivors include siblings Joan (Dave) Sommerfeld (Bloomer, WI), Pam (Rick) Hester (Phoenix, AZ), Patty (Brad) Gustafson (Grand Rapids, MN), and Rick (Wendy) James (Chicago, IL).
He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert (8), and parents, John and Dena James.
A graveside service is planned for July 30, 2022, 3 pm, at Wildwood Cemetery in Cohasset.
