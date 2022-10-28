John Nicholas Hein 1942-2022

John Nicholas Hein, age 80, of Coon Rapids, MN passed away on October 19th with his wife, Kathy, at his side. John Nicholas Hein, son of Nicholas and Joyce Hein was born on July 10, 1942, in Grand Rapids, MN. He cherished growing up in Grand Rapids and had many fond memories of those years. After graduating from Grand Rapids High School in 1960, he graduated in 1964 from the University of Minnesota Duluth and received his B.A. Degree in Business. He continued his education and graduated from the University of North Dakota in 1967 with a Masters in Business. In 1971, John began his career in the Twin Cities as a Stockbroker for Paine Webber Inc. and later transferred to A.G. Edwards Company and Wachovia. He absolutely loved the business and retired in 2008 after 37 years. That spring, he married his devoted wife, Kathy. John was a sports enthusiast and enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and the outdoors. He loved spending time on his fishing boat; reeling in a good sized walleye was always fun. He enjoyed playing golf “under pressure” and looked forward to tournament time. He “honed” his skills in marksmanship and was proud of the medals he won. John was creative and talented; woodworking was a skill he perfected, building many beautiful pieces of furniture in his home. He was adventurous and looked forward to “road trips” as well as visits to his sister in Arizona. John was a cheerful man with a great sense of humor; he could always tell a good story, bringing laughter to others. John’s faith was important to him; he was a member of St. Stephen’s Catholic Church in Anoka. He was a former member and Board Member of the Elk River Sportsman’s Club. He also enjoyed many years as a member of the Majestic Oaks Men’s’ Golf Club. He was a kind man, treasured husband, loving brother, and friend to many; he will be dearly missed. John is survived by his loving wife, Kathy Hein; dear sister, Mary Benoist; and many caring relatives and friends. John was preceded in death by his parents, Nicholas and Joyce Hein; and former spouse, Mary Kay Hein (Kelleher). Family expresses deep gratitude to all who provided medical care to John through the years as well as in his final days. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Mayo Clinic Foundation, in memory of John Nicholas Hein.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11:00AM on Tuesday, October 25, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, 525 Jackson Street, Anoka, MN with visitation one hour prior to the service.