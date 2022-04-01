John Nelson Lake 1950-2022 Apr 1, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save John Nelson Lake of Cohasset passed away March 20, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth due to years of various illness. John served in the US Army Vietnam from 1969-1972 and the Arkansas National Guard.Survivors are wife Linda; son Shane Rasmussen; daughter Stephanie (Brian Elliot); grandchildren Tyler and Alyssa; siblings Lloyd Lake, Carolyn Mickelson, Alice Brockway.Proceeded in death by parents Emil and Ellen Lake; brothers George, Richard Wayne (Ron) Lake. Services pending at a later date. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Latest e-Edition Herald-Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.