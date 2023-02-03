John Matthew Chernugal 1941 - 2023

Our dear father, John Chernugal, age 81 of Bigfork, Minnesota passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023 at Autumn Lane Assisted Living in Cohasset, MN. He will be sadly missed but forever loved.

John was born in 1941 and raised the eldest of two sons to John A. and Rose (Verant) Chernugal in Hibbing, MN. Early years were spent learning the ways on the farm and later learning skills from his father how to be self-reliant. After graduating from Hibbing High School in 1959, he went on to complete a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Arts from Bemidji State University. He was proud to say he was an “Iron Ranger” and the values of hard work and perseverance stayed with him. He married Christine Rose on July 3, 1965 at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Kelly Lake, MN. John & Christine then headed for Flint, Michigan where John took his first job as an Industrial Arts “Shop” teacher at Longfellow Junior High School. While in Flint, he earned a master’s degree. After five years in Michigan, they returned home to MN, landing in Bigfork in 1970 where John spent the next 31 years teaching Shop at Bigfork High

Tags

Recommended for you