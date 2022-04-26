John Lee Villeneuve 1948-2022

John Lee Villeneuve, age 74, passed away on April 20, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth. John was born on January 20, 1948, to John, Sr. and Helen (Hulbert) Villeneuve, the first of five children. He attended school in the Deer River area and graduated in 1966, immediately entering the U.S. Army. He served for three years, two of which were in Nurnberg, West Germany. In 1967, he married Carol Hron. Returning to Deer River, MN, in late 1969, John and Carol soon moved to Fairbanks, Alaska, where John was employed on the North Slope pipeline for five years. They had two daughters, Regina Kaye and Michelle Lynn. Returning to Deer River in 1975, John became the owner/operator of Frisco’s Bar. John married Crystal Liesmaki in 1978, and they had one daughter, Pauline. John was later employed for many years as a Teamster working at various locations for several different companies. He was also a member of Laborers Local 1097 where he worked for Lakehead Construction.
John enjoyed ice fishing, woodworking, especially building his fish house with his grandsons, spending time with family very often while playing a feisty game of Smear, and also sharing a beer and conversation with friends in his “man cave.”
John is survived by two of his daughters, Regina (Mike Soule) Villeneuve-Soule, and Michelle (Glen Benson) Villeneuve, sister Diane (Ron) Pietila, brothers Jim (Margie) Villeneuve and Randy Villeneuve, grandchildren Landen Villeneuve, Tattum Villeneuve, Samuel, Simon, and Eian Villeneuve-Soule, Alexis Pierce, and great-grandchildren Kaiden, Mason, Kimber and Jaxton Villeneuve, as well as many nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his parents, ex-wife Crystal, daughter Pauline Villeneuve, sister Sande Villeneuve, grandchildren Izaak Villeneuve-Soule, Brady Villeneuve and great-grandson Ace Villeneuve Hronoski.
Visitation is Wednesday, April 27, at 10 AM with service following at 11 AM both at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Deer River.
ARRANGEMENTS BY: Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River & Bigfork, Minnesota.
