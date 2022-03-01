John L. Dosen, age 75, of Grand Rapids, MN, passed away Monday, February 28, 2022, at Majestic Pines Assisted Living.

Arrangements are pending with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

To plant a tree in memory of John Dosen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

