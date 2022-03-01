John L. Dosen Mar 1, 2022 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save John L. Dosen, age 75, of Grand Rapids, MN, passed away Monday, February 28, 2022, at Majestic Pines Assisted Living.Arrangements are pending with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com. To plant a tree in memory of John Dosen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Grand Rapids Condolence Mn Assisted Living John L. Dosen Arrangement Guestbook Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Latest e-Edition Herald-Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.