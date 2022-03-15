John L. Dosen, age 75, of Grand Rapids, MN, passed away Monday, February 28, 2022, at Majestic Pines Assisted Living. 

Visitation will be held Friday, March 18, 2022, at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church followed by the 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial. Father Jerry Weiss will officiate.

Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com. 

