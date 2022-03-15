John L. Dosen Mar 15, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save John L. Dosen, age 75, of Grand Rapids, MN, passed away Monday, February 28, 2022, at Majestic Pines Assisted Living. Visitation will be held Friday, March 18, 2022, at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church followed by the 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial. Father Jerry Weiss will officiate.Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com. To plant a tree in memory of John Dosen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags John L. Dosen Grand Rapids Jerry Weiss Mn Christianity Visitation Condolence Catholic Church Funeral Home Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Latest e-Edition Herald-Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.