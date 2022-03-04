John L. Dosen 1946-2022

John L. Dosen, age 75, of Grand Rapids, MN, passed away Monday, February 28, 2022, at Majestic Pines Assisted Living, after a courageous battle with Lewy Body Dementia.
John was born in Chisholm, MN, in 1946 to Tony and Eva Dosen. He graduated from Chisholm high school and then from Hibbing Junior College. While attending Hibbing Junior College, John met his “dearly beloved”, and future wife, Merle. John attended the University of MN where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism. For those that knew him, storytelling was a gift.
Upon graduation, John and Merle returned to “the hub of the universe”, Chisholm, to start their married life together. They completed their family with two daughters, Amanda, and Anna. In 1980, they decided life would be more fun living at Prairie Lake full time, so they remodeled their cabin and moved to their forever home.
John’s family grew as Amanda married Tom (Windorski) and Anna married James (Hicks). He enjoyed spending time with his sons-in-law and sharing his great wisdom with them. Amanda and Tom welcomed two daughters (Emily and Samantha) whom he cherished deeply. He was their “Popo” and enjoyed going to their events, sharing the great outdoors and being together. As a family they enjoyed going on many adventures and spending time together.
John was a business owner in Chisholm, starting with Mesaba Drill and Tool, which then became Minnesota Twist Drill. He was involved with Minnesota Industries, The Hillcrest and others. It was very important to John to support the local economy and job growth. He was involved in various boards, IRRRB advisory committees and most recently the board at Northern State Bank of Virginia. He was also selected to go on a trip to Croatia as an ambassador for the State of Minnesota to view the progress of the Minnesota National Guard’s Partnership for Peace program.
John was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed spending time hunting and fishing all over North America. South Texas and the Florida Keys were two special places where much time was spent, and many great friendships were formed. Many great stories and memories were made during these excursions with countless laughs along the way.
John enjoyed life to the fullest with family and friends. He was fortunate to be given many of God’s blessings. He was always giving to others and helping in ways many were not aware of. A few of his mottos were, “Why put off for tomorrow what you can do today?” and “The early bird gets the worm.”
At the end of life, what really matters is not what we bought, but what we built; not what we got, but what we shared; not our competence, but our character; and not our success, but our significance. Live a life that matters. Live a life of love.
John was preceded in death by his daughter, Amanda Marie, on October 31, 2021, brother, James in 2012; grandson, John Michael in 2001; and parents, Tony and Eva Dosen. He is survived by his wife of nearly 53 years, Merle; daughter, Anna (James) Dosen-Hicks of Maple Grove; son-in-law, Tom Dosen-Windorski; and granddaughters Emily and Samantha of Grand Rapids.
John’s family would like to thank the staff of Majestic Pines Orchard Unit and Essentia Hospice. We are very grateful for the compassion and care that was given to John and his family. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Essentia Hospice, St Joseph’s School, or St. Joseph’s Church.
John’s Catholic faith meant much to him. A visitation will be held Friday, March 18, 2022, at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church followed by the 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial. Father Jerry Weiss will officiate.
