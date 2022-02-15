John Johnson 1940-2022

John Johnson, 81, of Cohasset passed away February 9, 2022, at his home surrounded by his children after a battle with cancer.
John was born August 8, 1940 to Alton (Sonny) and Frances (Neuman) Johnson. As a young boy, John traveled to California for a Boy Scout Jamboree. This trip was by train which allowed him to see the western US and included a trip to Alcatraz Island. He attended Grand Rapids High School where he was the captain of the hockey team and co-captain of the football team. He graduated, then attended Itasca Community College for a short time. He was employed by the Red Owl where he met his future brother-in-law, Arnold Patzoldt, and was introduced to Susan Patzoldt. John and Susan were married and started their family, Lori, Ann, Tara, and Michael. They purchased a home near the Grand Rapids Airport which John’s parents thought was crazy to move so far out of town. John started his employment at Blandin Paper Company, retiring after 31 years of service. He steamed many buckets of corn at the mill for neighborhood block parties. During his time at Blandin, he also was a member of the Grand Rapids Fire Department. There were many Saturday afternoons at the firehall washing the car, the kids playing on the hose drying rack and watching movies. He retired after 20 years of service. John worked with Gary Thompson’s Tree Removal Service and later with Joe Aalto’s Landscaping. He was known for his carpentry work which covered minnow money, school events/sports, kid’s piano lessons, camping trips, fishing in Canada, hunting trips, and many trips to the Boundary Water Canoe Area Wilderness with their friends Gerry and Greta Crowe.
After raising his family, he moved out to Bass Lake with Marilyn Hakala. They had many great years on the lake before John moved into the pole building and apartment he created. This was affectionally known as the “Big Blue Building”. John loved the Big Blue Building. That was his sanctuary. He could design, build and create anything that was in his mind. He loved his children and helped them over the years in any way he could. He was proud of his grandchildren and the young people they have become. He adored his great granddaughters and the time he was able to spend with them. They all loved their “Papa John”.
John is preceded in death by infant daughter Lori, parents Alton and Francis Johnson, former wife Susan, brother in-laws Errol Johnson and Gerry Roy, niece Vicky Roy-Russel, in-laws Louis and Olive Patzoldt, brother and sister in-laws Chuck and Lois Knox, Elwin and Marvel Klimek, Arnold and Wanda Patzoldt, nephew Darren Klimek, and his faithful sidekick “Patches”.
John is survived by his children Ann (Kelly) Castle, Tara Johnson (Jim Guith), and Michael Johnson, sisters Peggy Roy and Patty Johnson, grandchildren Spencer Lessard, Miah (Connor) Grigsby, Micayla Lessard, great grandchildren Amelia and Roselynn Grigsby and many nieces, nephews and friends. Special friends Dick Zigler, Keith Mohrbacher and Marilyn Hakala.
The family would like to thank Bill, Mandy, Jean, Cami and Carly with Itasca Essentia Hospice for their love and support.
Visitation will Saturday, February 19, 2022, at 10:00 AM at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids followed by the 11:00 AM memorial service. Lay minister Mary Shideler will officiate. Burial will be at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery in the spring.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.