John “Jack” Joseph Mooty 1941-2022

John “Jack” Joseph Mooty, Jr., age 80, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Garden Court Chateau Assisted Living in Grand Rapids, MN.
Jack was born in 1941 in Carbondale, PA to John Sr. and Mary Mooty. He earned his master’s degree in biology at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, CO. He moved to Grand Rapids in 1967 and joined the Itasca County DNR’s Wildlife Management Program as a biologist tracking the deer population in Itasca County tramping through the woods and “Counting the deer poop” as he laughingly described his work. Later, he joined the DNR Nongame Wildlife Program where he researched the population of goshawks and loons, along with other studies. Jack also served with the United States National Guard in his younger years, as well as with the Peace Corp from 1988-1989 in Costa Rica.
Jack was a big game hunter, traveling to many countries including Africa, New Zealand, and Mexico. At home, he hunted pheasants, grouse, and deer. He cherished his many hunting dogs that served him well and faithfully for many years.
Jack and Pat Helmberger of Duluth met in 2005 and held a commitment ceremony in 2006 at the Unitarian Chapel in Grand Rapids. Both retired, they spent the spring planting and tending pollination gardens at their home in Grand Rapids, canoeing and hiking through the summer. Winters were often spent in Big Bend National Park in Texas, exploring the desert and mountains of the area.
Jack loved the natural world and found spiritual renewal in it, but he worried about the planet’s health. One of his often-repeated thoughts was “Everything wants to live, even the smallest seed in a sidewalk’s crack.”
Jack is survived by his loving daughter, Lisa Marie Mooty of Cohasset, MN; his devoted partner, Pat Helmberger and her family along with many dear friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorials for Jack are preferred to the DNR Nongame Wildlife Fund, 500 Lafayette Road, PO Box 25, St. Paul, MN 55155
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Edward "Jack" Knutson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.