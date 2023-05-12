John “Jack” C. Kent 1948-2023

John “Jack” C. Kent, age 74, of Grand Rapids, MN, passed away peacefully on May 3, 2023, at M-Health Fairview University of Minnesota-East Bank in Minneapolis, MN surrounded by his loving family.
Jack was born on June 18, 1948, to Jack and Sylvia Kent. He graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1967 and went on to graduate from Itasca Community College and Duluth Area Technical Institute. While in college, he met and later married Lori White in 1972. They shared 51 wonderful years together.
Jack worked for Blandin Paper Company, retiring in 2008. After retirement, Jack and Lori divided their time between Grand Rapids and Maricopa, AZ. His greatest joy came from spending many hours with his grandchildren. He treasured his close friendships that spanned over many years. Jack lived life to its fullest enjoying traveling, fishing, golfing, and always looked forward to the annual trips to Canada with his fishing buddies. He liked going with Lori and friends to explore the Arizona desert in his side-by-side, creating works of art in his workshop, and building/remodeling. His family will tell you he loved music, and it was always on in his workshop or wherever he was. He could name artists and tunes like no one else.
Jack was always ready to lend a helping hand, had a great sense of humor (which he passed on to his children), and made lifelong friends wherever he went. Jack will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Sylvia Kent. Jack is survived by his wife, Lori; children, Andrew (Kate) Kent, Jennifer (Nate) Smith, and Danielle (Aaron) Bambling; sister, Jeanne (Ron) Rasmussen; and grandchildren, Dayton, Adrian, Nathan, Collin, Marcus, and Evelynn.
A visitation will be held July 18, 2023, at 10:00 AM at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 35568 Foxtail Ln, Cohasset, MN 55721 followed by the 11:00 AM memorial service. Rev. Mark Peske will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge, 2500 University Avenue SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.