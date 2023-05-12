John “Jack” C. Kent 1948-2023

John “Jack” C. Kent, age 74, of Grand Rapids, MN, passed away peacefully on May 3, 2023, at M-Health Fairview University of Minnesota-East Bank in Minneapolis, MN surrounded by his loving family.

Jack was born on June 18, 1948, to Jack and Sylvia Kent. He graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1967 and went on to graduate from Itasca Community College and Duluth Area Technical Institute. While in college, he met and later married Lori White in 1972. They shared 51 wonderful years together.

