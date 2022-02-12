John H. Johnson Feb 12, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save John H. Johnson, age 81, of Cohasset, MN passed away Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. Visitation will Saturday, February 19, 2022, at 10:00 AM at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids followed by the 11:00 AM memorial service. Burial will be at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery in the spring. A full obituary will run in the next edition.Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com. To plant a tree in memory of John Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags John H. Johnson Grand Rapids Funeral Home Burial Obituary Condolence Mn Itasca-calvary Cemetery Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Latest e-Edition Herald Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.