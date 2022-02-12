John H. Johnson

John H. Johnson, age 81, of Cohasset, MN passed away Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. 

Visitation will Saturday, February 19, 2022, at 10:00 AM at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids followed by the 11:00 AM memorial service. Burial will be at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery in the spring. 

A full obituary will run in the next edition.

