John Edward Carlson, age 70 of Marble, MN, passed away on October 14, 2020 in St. Paul, MN. He was born in Grand Rapids, MN on October 16, 1949 to Donald Edward Carlson and Eleanor Irene (Ruotsala) Grozdanich. John grew up in Nashwauk and graduated from Nashwauk High School with the class of 1968. He went on to get his bachelor’s degree at Bemidji State University and was a big history buff. John spent 30 plus years living in Marble, MN, where he married his wife, Roberta, on June 25, 1977. He enjoyed spending time with his beloved Bassett hound, Emma, and four wheeling and camping. John loved his family and was so proud of his grandchildren and all they have accomplished within their sporting activities. He loved to joke around and tease his friends and family and was always on the look out for Bigfoot and alien activity.
John is survived by his wife; Roberta (Erickson) Carlson of Marble, MN, children; Casey (Sam) Carlson of Pengilly, MN and Jennifer (Pete) DeNucci of Nashwauk, MN, siblings; Ken (Diane) Carlson of AZ, Patty (Ted) Rancourt of Bovey, MN, Barbie (Ken) White of Side Lake, MN and Mary (Ron) Holm of Two Harbors, MN, grandchildren; Dylan, Ezra, Beau, and Drake Carlson and Sophia and Maxx DeNucci, many nieces and nephews and Emma the Bassett hound.
He is preceded in death by his parents; Donald and Eleanor and his step-dad; Buddy Grozdanich.
A gathering of family and friends will take place on Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Peterson Funeral Chapel in Coleraine, MN, from 11:00AM to 1:00PM.