John Edgar Bromstad 1933-2022

John Bromstad died on November 14, 2022 at his home in Cardiff-by-the-Sea, California, after a Viking’s battle against cancer. He was still dashing at 89 years old.
John Edgar Bromstad was born in Wilmar, Minnesota to Edgar and Angeline Bromstad on July 23, 1933. Soon they relocated to Grand Rapids, Minnesota where John and his four siblings grew up. It was in Grand Rapids where John met the love of his life Audrey Hawkinson in high school. After a stint in the army in France during the Korean war, John came home and married Audrey in 1957. They had four children in seven years and in 1967 he moved his family to Southern California, to the idyllic town of Cardiff by-the-sea. Truly living the California dream throughout the 70’s. It is there that John discovered his passion was not for Lutheran Church services on Sunday, but instead his religion became sailing. John, his wife and children spent years sailing out of San Diego to Catalina, and eventually far flung places such as New Zealand, Australia, and the Caribbean. Always with family, friends and eventually grandchildren in tow.
It was during this time after a long career in advertising that John and Audrey formed a professional union as well and became publishers, fusing his creative and aesthetic gifts with her powerful business prowess. Their entrepreneurial union and symbiotic talents yielded not just an extremely successful jewelry trade magazine, but also paved the way for some of the jewelry industry’s most recognizable designers.
They sold their business in 1999 and settled into a life that was all about family, friends and travel. John became an avid golfer, devoted himself to writing and painting classes, yoga & Pilates. He was a patriarch extraordinaire. His good fortune was always shared with his family and close friends. If you asked him, he would tell you his favorite place was on the back porch of his house on Pokegama Lake with a great grand -daughter on his lap, his grandson catching fish off the dock and someone driving up to the house and no doubt staying for dinner. Back to where all the magic started.
John is survived by his adored wife Audrey of 70, nearly inseparable years together, his youngest sister Mary Gilchrist, his two favorite sister-in-law’s Betty Gildemeister and Joyce Miller. His four children Daniel, Angela, John and Joseph. His 5 exceptional grandchildren Alexandra, Audrey, Declan, Greyson and Chase. The cherry on top was of course his two great grand-daughters Mila and Sasha, who worshiped their great grandfather and loved nothing more than to sit and draw with him.
John loved adventure. He was fueled by curiosity and optimism, a true life-long learner John had a deep passion for the arts, language and beauty, instilling his creative fervor in his whole family. Anyone wishing to honor John’s legacy need only look for goodness and beauty around them, to create with love, and to pick a new adventure to share with their family.
As per John’s request, no funeral or memorial will be held. We invite you to make a donation to your favorite charity or to 826: Https://www.826.org/donate - 826’s goal is to encourage the exploration of endless possibility through the power of writing to kids K-12.
To plant a tree in memory of John 1933-2 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.