John Edgar Bromstad 1933-2022

John Bromstad died on November 14, 2022 at his home in Cardiff-by-the-Sea, California, after a Viking’s battle against cancer. He was still dashing at 89 years old.  

John Edgar Bromstad was born in Wilmar, Minnesota to Edgar and Angeline Bromstad on July 23, 1933.  Soon they relocated to Grand Rapids, Minnesota where John and his four siblings grew up.  It was in Grand Rapids where John met the love of his life Audrey Hawkinson in high school.  After a stint in the army in France during the Korean war, John came home and married Audrey in 1957.  They had four children in seven years and in 1967 he moved his family to Southern California, to the idyllic town of Cardiff by-the-sea.  Truly living the California dream throughout the 70’s.  It is there that John discovered his passion was not for Lutheran Church services on Sunday, but instead his religion became sailing.  John, his wife and children spent years sailing out of San Diego to Catalina, and eventually far flung places such as New Zealand, Australia, and the Caribbean.  Always with family, friends and eventually grandchildren in tow. 

To plant a tree in memory of John 1933-2 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you