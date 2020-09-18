John C. Nathe 1939-2020

Nathe, John C. Age 81 of Bigfork, Minnesota.
John passed away September 11th peacefully at Bigfork Valley Communities. John is preceded in death by his father, Norbert, his mother Dorothy, and his son-in-law Matthew (Romanik). He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years Margaret, his sister Susan (Barsness), his son John, his daughter Susan (Joe Klamm) (Romanik), and his five grandchildren Katie and Tori (Nathe); Jack, Alex and Victor (Romanik). John graduated from Bemidji High School (1957), then graduated from North Dakota State University (1961) with a degree in Pharmacy and went on to a successful lifelong career as a Registered Pharmacist serving the communities of International Falls, Hibbing and Bigfork where he was the owner of Nathe Drug, familiar over decades to most everyone in Itasca County.
A devoted husband and loving father and (later) grandfather, John was equally dedicated to the communities in which he lived and worked. Jaycee, Lion, local photographer, and Bigfork city council member, Marcell business grant member were but a few of the hats he wore.
Born in Anchorage, AK on Aug 1, 1939, John was raised as an outdoorsman and he enjoyed boating, snowmobiling, camping, fishing and hunting as often as his responsibilities would allow. Later in life he developed an affinity to playing the harmonica and woodcarving. Above all, he will be remembered by his family, friends and neighbors as a kind, gentle and giving man.
A Mass of Christian Burial and Celebration of Life at Our Lady of the Snows in Bigfork is intended when COVID concerns diminish. The family would like to express our deep appreciation to the medical efforts and care of the Bigfork Valley/Abbott staff for “Dad” given over these past months and years. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to be sent to Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church in Bigfork at www.olschurch.us
Arrangement by Carroll Funeral Home Deer River & Bigfork, MN.