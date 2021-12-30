John Anderson 1925-2021

John Anderson, age 96, passed away December 25, 2021 in Grand Rapids, Minnesota.
John was the fourth son born to Ernst F. and Allie E. (Walstrom) Anderson, on July 9, 1925 in Otisco Township, Waseca County, Minnesota, and moved to the Warba area with family in the early 1930’s. He was united in marriage to Marlene Pryor, August 4, 1952 in Warroad, Minnesota. John graduated from Grand Rapids High School and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp when turning age 18. He served in the South Pacific, receiving a Purple Heart and a Bronze star from Guam and Iwo Jima invasions.
Using the GI Bill to attend U of M, John graduated Cum Laude in Agriculture. He started his teaching career at Warroad High School in Warroad, Minnesota before moving to Oregon in the early 1960’s, teaching Junior High science and then attending Oregon State in Corvallis Oregon, earning a Master’s Degree in Biology. He accepted a job in Dickinson, North Dakota, teaching Biology at Dickinson State College and after five years, decided to move back to Minnesota, teaching high school in Brainerd, Minnesota. His final move was to Grand Rapids, back home in 1971, where he taught Agriculture and Forestry at Grand Rapids High School until retirement, June 1986.
He enjoyed winter activities, snowmobiling with his teaching buddies, and cutting wood. Another favorite was his ‘hobby’ farm in the Sugar Lake area (Cohasset) for many years. He started with beef cattle and then sheep. He was at peace driving around on his tractor, plowing, planting, cutting hay, and baling hay.
Preceded in death by his parents, Ernst and Allie Anderson; three brothers, Bert, Dick and Robert; and daughter, Dorie Anderson.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Marlene; sons, Dana, Matt (Kim), and Tom Anderson; daughters, Debbie (Roger) Tuttle and Julie (Frank) Barbour; one brother, Jerry (Kathy) Anderson; nine grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Grand Rapids, Minnesota from 10 AM until the 11 AM Funeral Service. Pastor Ben Buchanan officiating. Interment will be at Warba-Feeley Cemetery, Warba Minnesota.
Arrangements are with Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.libbeyfuneralhome.com.