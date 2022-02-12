John Albert Erickson, age 80, of Cohasset, MN passed away Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at Essentia Health – St. Mary’s Medical Center-Duluth, MN.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at 4:00 PM followed by the memorial service at 5:00 PM at Libbey Funeral Home in Grand Rapids, MN.  

A full obituary will appear in the next edition.

Arrangements are pending with Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.

