John Albert Erickson Feb 12, 2022

John Albert Erickson, age 80, of Cohasset, MN passed away Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at Essentia Health – St. Mary's Medical Center-Duluth, MN.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at 4:00 PM followed by the memorial service at 5:00 PM at Libbey Funeral Home in Grand Rapids, MN. A full obituary will appear in the next edition.

Arrangements are pending with Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.libbeyfuneralhome.com. To plant a tree in memory of John Erickson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.