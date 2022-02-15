John Albert Erickson 1941-2022

John Albert Erickson, age 80, of Cohasset, MN passed away Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at Essentia Health – St. Mary’s Medical Center-Duluth, MN.
John was born in 1941 to Maurice and Elna (Gustafson) in Frederic, WI and graduated from Staples High School. John and Verlie Gaarder were united in marriage on November 3, 1962. John worked in the tool and dye department at Honeywell in Minneapolis until they moved to Grand Rapids in 1975. There he worked for Minnesota Power and retired as a supervisor in 2001.
John enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, traveling, and spending time with his family and caring for his wife until her passing.
John is preceded in death by his parents and wife. He is survived by his children, Greg (Sara) Erickson of Soldotna, AK, Lisa (Adam) Erickson-Trego, of Bemidji, MN, Mike (Jen) Erickson of Grand Rapids, MN; brother, Maurice Erickson of Staples, MN; four grandchildren, Garrett (Megan) Reinarz, Sam Trego, Kennedy Erickson, Hunter Erickson; two great grandchildren, Wyatt and Kenna Reinarz; and his nephews, cousins, and lifetime friends.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at 4:00 PM followed by the memorial service at 5:00 PM at Libbey Funeral Home in Grand Rapids, MN.
Arrangements are with Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.
