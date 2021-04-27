John A. Mikulich, 90, Bovey, MN died at Diamond Willow on Friday, April 24th.
John was a master storyteller who was proud of his Croatian heritage. John was born at home in Trout Lake on December 16, 1930 to Katherine and John Mikulich on December 16, 1930. He grew up in Trout Lake and married Beverly A. Troumbly on July 14, 1951 in Marble, MN. They made their home in Bovey, where he was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. John started working in the mines at the age of 14, was an Army veteran, worked with his brother in laws at Troumbly Construction, owned and operated Mikulich Septic Pumping, and owned and operated the Hollywood Bait shop with Beverly for over 20 years. John was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying many years of hunting and fishing with friends and family. One of the many blessings he left his family was hunting land next to his birthplace in Trout Lake. This land has become a cherished wilderness haven with many special memories made and a legacy for generations to come.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Beverly in 2013, and sister Rose Hanson.
He is survived by sister Florence Struss of Akeley, adult children: Joseph of Bovey, John Jr. (Jo Anne) of Bovey, Cathy Ellis (Joe Pollard) of Mahtomedi, Greg of Bovey, and Tom of Bovey; grandchildren: Amy (Mike), Aaron (Rhea), Molly (Tommy), David, Adam, Carina (Guy), Jake, Mindy (Joe), Amber (Sam) Jenny (Andy); 13 great grandchildren, in-laws Vernon (MaryAnn) Troumbly, Jim Troumbly, Betty Troumbly, Betty Hoey, Jeanette Troumbly and Barb Troumbly. A special thank you to everyone at Diamond Willow for their care, compassion, friendship, and great sense of humor commensurating with John’s. In lieu of flowers, memorial are preferred to the charity of donor’s choice.
Private Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, April 30, 2021 in the Mary Immaculate Catholic Church in Coleraine. Interment will be in the Lakeview Cemetery, Coleraine. Arrangements by the Peterson Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services. To visit our website, go to www.petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com
Please visit our website to join in the service virtually through livestream.