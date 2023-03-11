JoElen Reid Yopp 1957-2023

JoElen Reid Yopp, age 65, passed away quietly and peacefully on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in her home surrounded by her husband and two children. She had put up a brave battle against an aggressive form of cancer over the past seven months.

JoElen was born in Louisville, KY in 1957 to Harlen and Minnie Thelma (Purvis) McKinney. She started her career as a journalist and newspaper production in LaGange, KY. She later worked in office administration, elementary and middle school education and volunteer work at various foundations. JoElen relocated to Minneapolis, MN shortly after her marriage to Kevin in 1982. They were married in the Duncan Memorial Chapel in Kentucky. She and her family later spent several years in the Raleigh, NC area before relocating to Grand Rapids, MN where she and Kevin resided up until the time of her passing.

Tags

Recommended for you