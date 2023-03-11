JoElen Reid Yopp 1957-2023

JoElen Reid Yopp, age 65, passed away quietly and peacefully on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in her home surrounded by her husband and two children. She had put up a brave battle against an aggressive form of cancer over the past seven months.
JoElen was born in Louisville, KY in 1957 to Harlen and Minnie Thelma (Purvis) McKinney. She started her career as a journalist and newspaper production in LaGange, KY. She later worked in office administration, elementary and middle school education and volunteer work at various foundations. JoElen relocated to Minneapolis, MN shortly after her marriage to Kevin in 1982. They were married in the Duncan Memorial Chapel in Kentucky. She and her family later spent several years in the Raleigh, NC area before relocating to Grand Rapids, MN where she and Kevin resided up until the time of her passing.
Her gracious, caring manner helped her make innumerable friends throughout her life, many of whom she kept in close contact with up until her final days. She will be remembered as a loyal, loving and compassionate companion to her family and friends, always taking time to make their birthdays special or simply brightening their lives with her radiant smile. JoElen will be deeply missed yet lovingly remembered by all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband, Kevin; daughter, Amber; son, Andrew; sisters, Linda Manning, and Ruth Ann McKinney both from Georgetown, IN; and many nieces and nephews who consider JoElen as “their favorite Auntie”. She is preceded in death by her parents, Harlen and Minnie; sister, Ella Jean McKinney Daily; and brother, Larry James McKinney.
A visitation will be Thursday, March 16, 2023, from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm at Stoess Funeral Home, 6534 West Hwy 22, Crestwood, KY 40014 with a service following at 2:00 pm. Final interment will take place at Moffet Cemetery in Milton, Kentucky at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.