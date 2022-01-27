Joel G. Sandstrom 1959-2022

Joel G. Sandstrom, age 62, of Pengilly, MN, passed away January 24, 2022, at Fairview Range Hospital in Hibbing, Minnesota.
Joel was born in 1959, the son of Harvey E. and Dorothy E. (Pullar) Sandstrom in Virginia, Minnesota. He was raised in Grand Rapids and graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1977. He continued his education at University of Minnesota, Duluth and became a Mechanical Engineer. Joel served in the US Army from 1982 – 1986. He later became a loyal employee of General Electric, traveling the world working as a Project Manager and Field Engineer for GE until his retirement in 2020. Everything he did was done with extreme precision and detail. He was “all about the RPM’s” and it showed in his passion for drag racing! He was a respected teammate at Bishop’s Performance Motorsports and is remembered for his loyalty, knowledge, support, positive attitude, and true sportsmanship. He was continuously working to improve his 1968 Chevy Nova – making it faster and faster! Joel truly loved his time at the lake, playing Dominos, drinking coffee, having a nice glass of wine, participating in deep conversations where he could share his vast knowledge, and continued to be an excited learner.
Joel will be deeply missed by his wife and best friend, Katherine Sandstrom; their family including sons, Wayne (Nina) Kangas and Matthew (Sammie) Kangas; daughter, Sarah Kangas; seven grandchildren, Quinn, Charli, Mara, Keira, Anthony, LouLou, and Judson; his brother, Rick (Liz) Sandstrom; sister, Sandy (Rich) Davies; nephew, Aaron Sandstrom; niece, Dana Keating; best friend, Chris Bishop; extended family and racing friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of Joel’s life will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, February 3rd at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids with a gathering of family and friends beginning at 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Following the service, there will be a time of lunch and fellowship. A family interment service will be held in the early Summer of 2022 in Alango Cemetery, near Cook, Minnesota.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Joel 1959-2 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.