Joe L. Hernandez 1979 - 2021

Joe L. Hernandez, age 42, of Deer River, MN passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at his home.
Joe was born in 1979 to Joe Carpio and Andrea Hernandez in Phoenix, AZ. He grew up on Pear Lake near Grand Rapids, MN and graduated from Greenway High School in 1998. Following high school, he worked for Lake State Tree Services and White Oak Casino for 14 years.
Joe enjoyed movies, video games, throwing darts, cooking, and spending time with his family and friends.
Preceded in death by his grandparents. Joe is survived by his mother, Andrea (Dennis) Peterson of Grand Rapids, MN; sisters, Billie Hernandez of Bovey, MN, Kimberly (Seth) Powers of Grand Rapids, MN; brother, Dennis Peterson of Grand Rapids, MN; and bonus daughter, Amarah.
A celebration of life will be held at the Grand Rapids Loyal Order of Moose Club on Saturday, May 22, 2012 from 12 to 4 P.M.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.