Jody Hane 1952 - 2022

Jody Hane, lifelong Grand Rapids resident, age 70, passed away June 26, 2022 at Fairview University Medical Center-East Bank, Minneapolis, MN.
Jody was born in 1952 in Grand Rapids, MN to Ronald and Marlys Hane. She graduated from Grand Rapids High School. In 1970, she was married to Richard Higginbotham and had two children, Shawn C. Higginbotham and Samantha E. (Chad) LeSarge. Her children gave Jody three grandchildren: Christian Higginbotham, Lily Higginbotham, and Mychal LeSarge. Throughout the years, Jody worked as the director for various non-profit organizations in the Grand Rapids Area. After her retirement, she worked at the Itasca Co. Historical Society and wrote a book called “After the Pines” which was about the history of various towns and townships in Itasca County. Jody enjoyed hunting, fishing, knitting, cooking, gardening and most of all spending time with her grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Ronny Austin and Kerry Nelson; and brother-in-law, Jay Pagel.
Jody his survived by her children; grandchildren; and two sisters, Gimber Pagel and Cassandra (Mark) Dinsen; her nieces and nephews, Erica, Karmann, Naomi, Nicole, Cody, Christopher, and Emily.
A Gathering of Family and Friends to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022, from 1:00-3:00PM at the Fraternal Order of Eagle’s, 1776 S. Pokegama Ave, Grand Rapids, MN.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.