JoAnne Meyer, 75, of Plummer, MN, passed away on June 10, 2020 at her home, under the tender care of Hospice and her granddaughter, Hanah Drevlow.
JoAnne Adeline Hull was born on November 6, 1944 in Milwaukee, WI, the daughter of Merlin Vurl “Pinky” and Georgenia Ann (Collins) Hull. She grew up in Wirt, MN, and attended Bigfork High School.
In November of 1961 JoAnne was married to Jewel Ellis Danielson. Together they made their home in Minneapolis until 1971 when they moved back to Northern Minnesota. Later they settled in Balsam Township in the Grand Rapids area, where she worked for the J + L Steel Company in Calumet, MN.
JoAnne relocated to Plummer, MN, upon her marriage to Jimmie Meyer in 1979. She worked for Northern Outerwear in Thief River Falls and was a co-owner of the Fix it Shop in Plummer.
JoAnne attended Northland Community and Technical College for Recreational Therapy. Later she went back to school and received her LPN license. JoAnne retired from Oakland Park Communities in 2013.
JoAnne loved all animals – especially her cats, dogs, ducks, chickens, and songbirds. In her free time she busied herself with her garden, restoring old furniture, spending time with grandkids, and beekeeping.
JoAnne is survived by her dear friend and companion, Chuck Chapman of Plummer, MN; her children, Terry Danielson of Tampa Bay, FL, Shellie (Scott) Sawyer of Powells Point, NC, and Todd (Rachel) Danielson of Flom, MN; sister, Barbara (Thomas) Adams of La Prairie, MN; grandchildren, Adam (Hanah) Danielson, Brandon (Stacy) Danielson, Mickenzie (Coalton) Hanson, Devin, Amber, and Carter Danielson, Christopher Danielson, Amanda Driskell, and William Driskell; great-grandchildren, Garrett, Tyrion, Finnley, Ethan, Jordon, Noah, Sidney, Aaden, Skylar, Zoe, and Aubry; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jimmie; siblings, Madge Danielson and Kenneth Hull; and granddaughter, Angel Joy Danielson.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the VFW Park in Grand Rapids, MN starting at noon.
