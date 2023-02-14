Joanne K. Yurrick 1942 - 2023

Joanne K. Yurrick, age 80 passed away on Friday, February 10th 2023, at her home surrounded by family.

Joanne was born on May 26, 1942, in Pipestone, Minnesota. She was the daughter of Orville and Alberta (Dew) Cleaveland. Joanne received her education in the Grand Rapids, Minnesota school system.

