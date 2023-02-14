Joanne K. Yurrick 1942 - 2023

Joanne K. Yurrick, age 80 passed away on Friday, February 10th 2023, at her home surrounded by family.
Joanne was born on May 26, 1942, in Pipestone, Minnesota. She was the daughter of Orville and Alberta (Dew) Cleaveland. Joanne received her education in the Grand Rapids, Minnesota school system.
On April 8, 1961, Joanne was united in marriage to John Yurrick in Grand Rapids, Minn. Their marriage was blessed with two children. Kathryn and James. Jo and John resided in New Brighton, Minnesota until their eventual move back to Grand Rapids where Joanne worked with special needs children. They shared 61 years of marriage until Jo’s passing. In addition to being a loving wife, mother and grandmother, Jo was a great homemaker. She enjoyed going to bluegrass festivals, and their motor homing years of traveling to Texas and Mountain View, Arkansas. They spent much time in the motor home doing genealogy work and tracing both of their family trees. Jo cherished the time spent with her family, especially her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
About 17 years ago Jo was diagnosed with breast cancer, later to find that the breast cancer had spread to lymphoma and bone cancer. She then entered Hospice care which enabled her to spend the rest of her time at home with family. She will be
greatly missed. She is now with Jesus where she very much looked forward to being. Joanne was preceded in death by her parents, Orville and Alberta Cleaveland, sister Berta Hachey and husband Alex, sister Jean Erickson and husband Ken, and sister Linda Gayle Cleaveland in infancy.
Joanne is survived by husband, John Yurrick, children, Kathy (Joe) Bernier and Jim Yurrick; grandchildren Shana (Rolan Wiegand) Lundquist, Paul (Sara) Bernier, Matthew Bernier, Katie Yurrick, Kayla (Lance) Latvala, great grandchildren, Danny
Lundquist, Shyanne Wiegand, Erika Wiegand, Lydia Bernier, Alex Bernier, Riley Latvala, and Analeigh Latvala, brothers John (Lora) Cleaveland, Michael Cleaveland, and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, numerous friends and church family.
Please join us on Saturday, February 18th at The First Church of God in Grand Rapids, MN, at 11:00 am for a celebration of life service, with lunch to follow. There will be a time of visitation starting at 10:00 am prior to the service. Pastor Dale
K. Steele will be officiating.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.