Joanne K. Hanson 1944-2022

Joanne K. Hanson, age 78 of Cohasset, MN passed away peacefully on Monday, December 26, 2022, at Essentia Health St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, MN.
Joanne was born in Grand Rapids, MN in 1944 to Keith and Doris Gransinger. She grew up in the Grand Rapids area, graduating from Grand Rapids High School. It was during her high school years that she met, and eventually, married the love of her life Terrence “Terry” Hanson, on August 27, 1960.
She worked for ISD 318 as a secretary in order to be close to (and keep an eye on) her children. Once her children graduated, she worked at Itasca Hospital and then Leisure Hills Nursing Home, as a social service assistant, until her retirement. Joanne had a very giving heart and was known for donating to many different charities. She was an authentic person who often spoke her mind. She loved to hang out with her beloved neighbors and friends, garden, knit, read, deer hunt, and she always told the best deer hunting stories. Joanne was involved in her children’s extra circulator activities, Wildwood Antiques and Auction services and Community Bible Chapel in Cohasset, MN. Joanne loved the Lord, had strong faith and read her Bible daily.
Joanne was preceded in death by parents; husband; son, Terrence “Lee” Jr.; daughter, Tammy Hammerlund; and grandson, Andy Hammerlund. She is survived by her grandchildren, Nat Hanson (Ashley Stokke), Amber Hammerlund, and Brittany (Zach) Madson; six great grandchildren; daughters-in-law, Marsha Witherill and Misty Hanson; and special friends, Ronald Barrett, and Darlene Tibbits.
A graveside service is planned for the Spring of 2023. Burial will be at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN.
